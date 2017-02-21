Lifestyle changes could be closing life expectancy gap between men and women
The study, led by Imperial College London in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, analysed long-term data on mortality to predict how life expectancy will change by 2030. Researchers found that British men born in 2030 are expected to live until they are 82.5 years old, and women until 85.3 - a gap of 2.8 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D...
|4 hr
|Geezer
|11
|Suffolk bishop says rejection of controversial ...
|Feb 19
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Boy, 12, nicknamed the 'Chicken Whisperer' sets...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|14
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Mt. Independence in Orwell hosts talk on Abenak... (Jul '10)
|Feb 16
|TiRes
|4
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|Feb 16
|north american do...
|5
|Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N...
|Feb 14
|lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC