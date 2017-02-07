Lawyer cites 'Brexit rhetoric' as you...

Lawyer cites 'Brexit rhetoric' as youth jailed for racist 'rampage' on tram

A lawyer cited the "divisive rhetoric" of Brexit politicians as a youth was jailed for a racist "rampage" against a US Army veteran caught on camera. Aaron Cauchi, 19, Robert Molloy, 20, and another youth, aged 16, were drinking and "looking for trouble" when Juan Jasso was called a "little f****** immigrant" and told to "get back to Africa".

Chicago, IL

