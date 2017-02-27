LATEST & PHOTOS: Person hit by train on Hampshire railway line
A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Officers were alerted and attended alongside paramedics from the South Central Ambulance Service . Work is now underway to identify the man and inform his family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Basingstoke Gazette.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville
|20 hr
|White Man
|2
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|Mon
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
|(LOOK) Barack Obama visits New York City
|Sun
|USA Today
|4
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Sun
|2brosewilder
|488
|Strongman gym boss dies in freak accident when ... (Oct '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartiano
|14
|Pirates seek record, not booty, at California f... (Jun '10)
|Feb 24
|Rowdy Pharts
|3
|Why should UK taxpayers foot the bill for Ukrai... (Aug '14)
|Feb 23
|About time
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC