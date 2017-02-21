Landing gear on plane carrying 59 collapsed during touchdown, airport says
It was a rocky and scary landing for passengers on board a Flybe flight arriving in the Netherlands today from Edinburgh, Scotland. "Flybe can confirm that there has been an incident involving one of our aircraft," the airline said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|17 min
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
|(LOOK) Barack Obama visits New York City
|9 hr
|USA Today
|4
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|23 hr
|2brosewilder
|488
|Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville
|Sun
|Charlie Bob
|1
|Strongman gym boss dies in freak accident when ... (Oct '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartiano
|14
|Pirates seek record, not booty, at California f... (Jun '10)
|Feb 24
|Rowdy Pharts
|3
|Why should UK taxpayers foot the bill for Ukrai... (Aug '14)
|Feb 23
|About time
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC