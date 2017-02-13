Labour equals lowest level in polls s...

Labour equals lowest level in polls since start of Corbyn leadership

The latest YouGov poll for The Times put Labour at 24%, matching a survey for the company in December last year. It showed the party's worst performance since Gordon Brown was Prime Minister in 2009, during one of the last Government's most unpopular periods.

Chicago, IL

