Kirsten Farage, the wife of former UKIP leader Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage has admitted his marriage is going through "ups and downs" as he broke his silence over speculation about his private life. His wife Kirsten Farage revealed they have been living "separate lives" for some years after unconfirmed press reports that her husband was sharing a house in London with a female French politician.

