Kamran Sabir Hussain will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court

Kamran Sabir Hussain, 39, from Knightsbridge Way, Tunstall, in the city of Stoke on Trent, is accused in connection with his work at a mosque, West Midlands Police said. Hussain is charged with two counts of addressing a meeting at the mosque in Tunstall, with the alleged purpose being to "encourage support for a proscribed organisation, namely Islamic State, or to further its activities".

