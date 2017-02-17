Jeremy Corbyn's future will not hang on results of by-elections, says Abbott

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said the Opposition is "hopeful" of retaining its seats for Copeland and Stoke-on-Trent Central on Thursday Jeremy Corbyn will not have to consider his future as Labour leader if his party loses both upcoming by-elections, a shadow cabinet ally has said. Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said the Opposition is "hopeful" of retaining its seats for Copeland and Stoke-on-Trent Central on Thursday.

