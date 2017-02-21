It's not the time to ditch Corbyn, sa...

It's not the time to ditch Corbyn, says Tom Watson

14 hrs ago

Labour's leaders must take "a long hard look" at what is not working following the party's defeat in the Copeland by-election, deputy leader Tom Watson has said. Although he described the result as "hugely disappointing", Mr Watson told Scottish Labour's conference in Perth that it was not the time to replace Jeremy Corbyn.

