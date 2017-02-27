Iron Age gold jewellery found buried ...

Iron Age gold jewellery found buried in field likely to be 'worth a bob or two'

Buried Iron Age gold jewellery thought to be the oldest ever found in Britain, has been formally declared treasure, with a coroner saying the haul was likely to be "worth a bob or two". Two amateur treasure hunters uncovered the four near-solid-gold, 18-carat torcs - three necklaces and a bracelet - in the middle of cow field on a hillside in Staffordshire last year.

