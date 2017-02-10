INSIGHT: Fire service gives tips on avoiding thatch roof fires
AS thatched roofing enjoys a revival in Somerset, Taunton Fire Service say more fires involving the materials are happening than ever before. Taunton fire station was called out to two thatched roof fires in the space of eight days this January and say people need to be educated about how to prevent and deal with thatched roof fires.
