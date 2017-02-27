Inquests ruled 30 Britons murdered on...

Inquests ruled 30 Britons murdered on the Mediterranean coast in Sousse were unlawfully killed

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: IcChuddersfield

Grieving relatives of British tourists killed in the 2015 Tunisia terror attack are preparing to sue travel firm TUI over the deaths of their loved ones at the hands of an Islamic extremist. Lawyers said they planned civil proceedings against the tour operator after the coroner conducting the inquests of the 30 Britons murdered on the Mediterranean coast in Sousse ruled they were unlawfully killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcChuddersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville Mon White Man 2
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) Mon Lorraine Belloni 58
News (LOOK) Barack Obama visits New York City Sun USA Today 4
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Feb 26 2brosewilder 488
News Strongman gym boss dies in freak accident when ... (Oct '09) Feb 24 Phartiano 14
News Pirates seek record, not booty, at California f... (Jun '10) Feb 24 Rowdy Pharts 3
News Why should UK taxpayers foot the bill for Ukrai... (Aug '14) Feb 23 About time 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,207 • Total comments across all topics: 279,222,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC