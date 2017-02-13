Increase in Scottish Water charges to fund investment
In 2017/18, the average Scottish Water charge will remain A 38 lower than the average charge elsewhere in the UK even after Scottish Water increases charges by 1.6 per cent from April - a rise of just over A 6 a year for the average household. The water authority said that the average household charge in 2017/18 will be A 357 - less than A 1 a day.
