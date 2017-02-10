Hundreds of cyclists stage 'die-in' after five people die on London's streets in one week
Bicycles were wheeled down Whitehall by campaigners to the Treasury in a bid to secure increased Government spending to protect cyclists. Protesters are demanding Chancellor Philip Hammond increases ringfenced infrastructure expenditure on cycling and walking to 10% of the transport budget.
