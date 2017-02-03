Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's...

Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Transit' musical

16 hrs ago

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton attend the Broadway a cappella musical "In Transit", at Circle in the Square Theatre, on Wednesday, Feb.1, 2017, in New York.

Chicago, IL

