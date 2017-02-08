Government urged to clarify immigration stance for post-Brexit UK
Labour has called on the Government to come clean with its plans for immigration after Brexit, as it urged ministers to put the economy at the heart of negotiations. The Opposition is seeking to amend proposals allowing Theresa May to start formal Brexit talks by placing five key objectives at the heart of the Government's strategy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should we treat anti-vaxxers with more respect?
|3 hr
|freedomOFchoice
|1
|Mosques open doors to let people find out about...
|Feb 6
|MUSLAMIC WHACK JOBs
|2
|#VisitMyMosque: UK Muslims open doors to fight ...
|Feb 5
|commenters
|2
|Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans...
|Feb 4
|lol
|6
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 3
|George
|479
|New York's Dangerous State of Mind
|Feb 3
|lol
|1
|SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters...
|Feb 2
|Dave
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC