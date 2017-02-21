German federal police say British hac...

German federal police say British hacker arrested in London

A 29-year-old Briton was taken into custody in London on a European arrest warrant issued by Germany on suspicion of a carrying out a cyberattack on Deutsche Telekom, federal police said Thursday. Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office, or BKA, said the man, whose name wasn't released, is suspected of conducting a cyberattack on an internet access router in November that meant more than 1 million Deutsche Telekom customers couldn't go online.

Chicago, IL

