Funeral and memorial service for MND campaigner Gordon Aikman
Motor neurone disease campaigner and patient Gordon Aikman will be remembered at two services in Edinburgh following his death. Family and friends of the 31-year-old will remember him at a funeral service at Warriston Crematorium before going on to a memorial service in The Hub in the capital.
