From the archives: The park we all love - how Cassiobury Park has changed over the years
It was bought by Watford Borough Council as part of the estate of the Earls of Essex around Cassiobury House, which was subsequently demolished in 1927. It comprises over 190 acres and extends from the A412 Rickmansworth Road in the east to the Grand Union Canal in the west, and lies to the south of the Watford suburb of Cassiobury, which was also created from the estate.
