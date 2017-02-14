Free food and drink giveaways in Brid...

Free food and drink giveaways in Bridgwater this Valentine's Day

Subway has announced on Valentine's Day they will be doing a customer appreciation day and will be giving away free subs for all customers if they buy a large drink at a number of stores across the UK including Subway on Wellington Road, Burnham-on-Sea High Street and Bridgwater High Street.

