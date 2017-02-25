Five teenagers appear in court on ter...

Five teenagers appear in court on terror charges

Four of the young men, who are all from London, were accused of planning to travel to Syria to join so-called Islamic State. A fifth boy, aged 15, is accused of having terrorist materials, including IS publication Inspire and a bomb-making video.

Chicago, IL

