Five pupils in hospital after school ...

Five pupils in hospital after school bus crashes down embankment

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Five pupils have been taken to hospital after a bus carrying more than 40 schoolchildren overturned and crashed down an embankment. The incident happened at Dowanfield Road near Our Lady's High School in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, at around 8.45am.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 8 hr George 481
News Should we treat anti-vaxxers with more respect? Wed freedomOFchoice 1
News Mosques open doors to let people find out about... Feb 6 MUSLAMIC WHACK JOBs 2
News #VisitMyMosque: UK Muslims open doors to fight ... Feb 5 commenters 2
News Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans... Feb 4 lol 6
News New York's Dangerous State of Mind Feb 3 lol 1
News SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters... Feb 2 Dave 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,263 • Total comments across all topics: 278,710,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC