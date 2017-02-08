Five pupils in hospital after school bus crashes down embankment
Five pupils have been taken to hospital after a bus carrying more than 40 schoolchildren overturned and crashed down an embankment. The incident happened at Dowanfield Road near Our Lady's High School in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, at around 8.45am.
