Fire service issues kitchen warning after busy night
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is repeating warnings about cooking fire safety after several incidents in West Sussex yesterday evening. The service is raising awareness of kitchen safety this month as more fires and fire injuries are caused in the kitchen than anywhere else in the home.
