FIRE: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue were called to Hawkcombe to reports of a chimney fire
One engine from Porlock alongside with a 4X4 vehicle and one engine from Minehead were called to Hawkcombe to reports of a fire at a property around 6pm last night . On arrival crews confirmed the fire was contained within the flue, and worked to remove the wood burner and register plate to get access to the fire.
