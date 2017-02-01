FIRE: Devon and Somerset Fire and Res...

FIRE: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue were called to Hawkcombe to reports of a chimney fire

One engine from Porlock alongside with a 4X4 vehicle and one engine from Minehead were called to Hawkcombe to reports of a fire at a property around 6pm last night . On arrival crews confirmed the fire was contained within the flue, and worked to remove the wood burner and register plate to get access to the fire.

Chicago, IL

