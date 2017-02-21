FEATURE: Is enough being done to tackle air pollution?

A wave of reforms have been brought out across the capital in an attempt to tackle air toxicity and pollution in the capital this year, but is it "too little too late"? The city breached its air pollution limit for the whole of 2017 in just five days this year, when Brixton Road in Lambeth exceeded the annual limit of pollutant nitrogen dioxide on January 5. Exposure to polluted air has been linked to the early deaths of about 40,000 people a year across the country. City Hall estimates 9,400 deaths across London were associated with long-term exposure to pollution in 2010.

