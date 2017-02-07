Fashion-themed trip on Queen Mary 2 s...

Fashion-themed trip on Queen Mary 2 ship to host Iris Apfel

Read more: Brandon Sun

The Queen Mary 2 ship is offering a fashion-themed trans-Atlantic crossing with a celebrity guest who's practically fashion royalty herself: 95-year-old Iris Apfel. The inimitable Apfel is known for her irreverent style mixing haute couture with oversized costume jewelry and her trademark large round glasses.

