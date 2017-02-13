Evening news round-up for the Black C...

Evening news round-up for the Black Country and north Worcestershire

Read more: Stourbridgenews.co.uk

Highways chiefs are hoping a new A 250,000 road improvement scheme will help to cut delays for cars and pedestrians along a major route in Amblecote. The busy Brettell Lane/Platts Road junction is to be upgraded with signalling and improved crossing facilities starting during half term week - from Monday February 20. Traffic bosses are upgrading the signalised junction with the latest technology and controlled pedestrian crossing facilities will be introduced during the works which are expected to take 12 weeks to complete.

Chicago, IL

