Drunk Irish millionaire who ploughed Ferrari into cars found guilty...
Property developer Christopher David Walsh was more than twice the legal drink drink limit when he crashed his brand new 150,000 Ferrari California T An Irish millionaire was banned from driving after a judge said he had "failed spectacularly" to run a so-called hip flask defence. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/drunk-irish-millionaire-who-ploughed-ferrari-into-cars-found-guilty-after-hip-flask-defence-fails-spectacularly-35490483.html An Irish millionaire was banned from driving after a judge said he had "failed spectacularly" to run a so-called hip flask defence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville
|Mon
|White Man
|2
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|Mon
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
|(LOOK) Barack Obama visits New York City
|Sun
|USA Today
|4
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 26
|2brosewilder
|488
|Strongman gym boss dies in freak accident when ... (Oct '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartiano
|14
|Pirates seek record, not booty, at California f... (Jun '10)
|Feb 24
|Rowdy Pharts
|3
|Why should UK taxpayers foot the bill for Ukrai... (Aug '14)
|Feb 23
|About time
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC