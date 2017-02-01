Driver 'not happy' at facing jail threat over Jeremy Vine road rage row
A driver filmed screaming at BBC presenter Jeremy Vine as he was cycling on a narrow road has said she is "not happy" after being warned she could face jail. Shanique Syrena Pearson shouted abuse, threatened to knock him out and made a gun sign at the TV star during the row.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malvern Gazette.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|4 min
|ACT of WAR
|475
|New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ...
|9 min
|HolyMoly
|12
|London, Ont. unanimously backs call to declare ...
|7 hr
|Notsofunanymore
|1
|H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr...
|Tue
|spud
|2
|Arkansas Tells Artist to Stop Putting Toilets i... (Sep '15)
|Jan 28
|Nicole
|2
|David Bowie: Remembered a year on
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 25
|Ella-Lee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC