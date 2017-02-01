Driver 'not happy' at facing jail thr...

Driver 'not happy' at facing jail threat over Jeremy Vine road rage row

A driver filmed screaming at BBC presenter Jeremy Vine as he was cycling on a narrow road has said she is "not happy" after being warned she could face jail. Shanique Syrena Pearson shouted abuse, threatened to knock him out and made a gun sign at the TV star during the row.

