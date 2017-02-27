Disappointing Oscars night for UK tal...

Disappointing Oscars night for UK talent as Britons overlooked for main prizes

21 hrs ago

Naomie Harris, Andrew Garfield and Dev Patel went home empty-handed from this year's Oscars in a terrible night for British film. US names Viola Davis, Casey Affleck and Mahershala Ali triumphed over Naomie, Andrew and Dev in the acting categories in the film world's biggest awards ceremony.

Chicago, IL

