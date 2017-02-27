Disappointing Oscars night for UK talent as Britons overlooked for main prizes
Naomie Harris, Andrew Garfield and Dev Patel went home empty-handed from this year's Oscars in a terrible night for British film. US names Viola Davis, Casey Affleck and Mahershala Ali triumphed over Naomie, Andrew and Dev in the acting categories in the film world's biggest awards ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville
|10 hr
|White Man
|2
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|21 hr
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
|(LOOK) Barack Obama visits New York City
|Sun
|USA Today
|4
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Sun
|2brosewilder
|488
|Strongman gym boss dies in freak accident when ... (Oct '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartiano
|14
|Pirates seek record, not booty, at California f... (Jun '10)
|Feb 24
|Rowdy Pharts
|3
|Why should UK taxpayers foot the bill for Ukrai... (Aug '14)
|Feb 23
|About time
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC