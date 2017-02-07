Denise Brewster has told the Supreme Court she is the victim of serious discrimination
A woman denied payments from her late long-term partner's occupational pension will find out the result of a Supreme Court battle on Wednesday. At a hearing last year, justices at the UK's highest court heard argument on her behalf that she was the victim of "serious discrimination".
