Dealer jailed for at least 33 years for cold-blooded murder of kind foster carer
A small-time cocaine dealer who strangled a 79-year-old woman in her home and then rang sex chat lines as she lay dead or dying has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 33 years. Penniless father-of-four Gareth Dack, 33, used a ligature to kill Norma Bell, a kindly and much-loved woman who had fostered more than 50 children in Hartlepool, in April last year.
