David Tennant 'chuffed' to have Mad To Be Normal premiere in Glasgow

Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

David Tennant has said he felt like he had gone "full circle" as he attended the world premiere of his latest film Mad To Be Normal in Glasgow. The Broadchurch star, originally from Bathgate in West Lothian, brought the curtain down on the 13th Glasgow Film Festival on Sunday night.

