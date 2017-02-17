County News: Teenagers sentenced for ...

County News: Teenagers sentenced for 'horrific' assault on girl with crowbar

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Worthing Herald

Sophie Burrows , 19, of Godalming, Lauren Coveney , 19, of Midhurst and another 17-year-old girl from Midhurst, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were sentenced for causing grievous bodily harm. Image supplied by Surrey Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worthing Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boy, 12, nicknamed the 'Chicken Whisperer' sets... Thu Xstain Mullah Fra... 14
News Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13) Thu Darlene MacDonald 5
News Mt. Independence in Orwell hosts talk on Abenak... (Jul '10) Feb 16 TiRes 4
News Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ... Feb 16 north american do... 5
News Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N... Feb 14 lol 1
News Trump's Immigration Raids Have Arrived in New Y... Feb 11 Wildchild 3
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Feb 11 ACT of WAR 481
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,520 • Total comments across all topics: 278,975,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC