County News: Teenagers sentenced for 'horrific' assault on girl with crowbar
Sophie Burrows , 19, of Godalming, Lauren Coveney , 19, of Midhurst and another 17-year-old girl from Midhurst, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were sentenced for causing grievous bodily harm. Image supplied by Surrey Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worthing Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy, 12, nicknamed the 'Chicken Whisperer' sets...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|14
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Mt. Independence in Orwell hosts talk on Abenak... (Jul '10)
|Feb 16
|TiRes
|4
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|Feb 16
|north american do...
|5
|Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N...
|Feb 14
|lol
|1
|Trump's Immigration Raids Have Arrived in New Y...
|Feb 11
|Wildchild
|3
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 11
|ACT of WAR
|481
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC