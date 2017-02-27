County News: Sussex student makes it through the battle rounds on The Voice

County News: Sussex student makes it ...

Clara Hurtado, 20, a second-year music student at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute , in Hove, Brighton, made it through the battle rounds on Saturday night after going against rapper, Shakira on the ITV talent show. If Clara is successful in the live knockouts she will gain a spot in the live stage shows.

