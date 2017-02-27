County News: Sussex student makes it through the battle rounds on The Voice
Clara Hurtado, 20, a second-year music student at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute , in Hove, Brighton, made it through the battle rounds on Saturday night after going against rapper, Shakira on the ITV talent show. If Clara is successful in the live knockouts she will gain a spot in the live stage shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastbourne Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|10 hr
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
|(LOOK) Barack Obama visits New York City
|19 hr
|USA Today
|4
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Sun
|2brosewilder
|488
|Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville
|Sun
|Charlie Bob
|1
|Strongman gym boss dies in freak accident when ... (Oct '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartiano
|14
|Pirates seek record, not booty, at California f... (Jun '10)
|Feb 24
|Rowdy Pharts
|3
|Why should UK taxpayers foot the bill for Ukrai... (Aug '14)
|Feb 23
|About time
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC