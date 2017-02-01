County News: Reformed drug addict who found God guilty of crimes
A former drug addict who found God has been told the 'future is in his hands' after pleading guilty to a string of crimes. The 29-year-old was charged with several offences that took place from June to October last year, including shoplifting, breaching a restraining order, assault and drug driving.
