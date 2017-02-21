County News: Dad's plea for safer bypass 20 years after son's death

After losing his son in a car accident on the A27 20 years ago, a father is calling for a new bypass after he says no improvements on the road have been made in that time. Allan Boseley, 63, and his wife, Pauline, 62, of Ringmer Road, Worthing, went through the horror of losing their son, Darran, 17, when he was in a car accident on the A27 with three friends.

