County News: Dad's plea for safer bypass 20 years after son's death
After losing his son in a car accident on the A27 20 years ago, a father is calling for a new bypass after he says no improvements on the road have been made in that time. Allan Boseley, 63, and his wife, Pauline, 62, of Ringmer Road, Worthing, went through the horror of losing their son, Darran, 17, when he was in a car accident on the A27 with three friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Midhurst and Petworth.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D...
|25 min
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|10
|Suffolk bishop says rejection of controversial ...
|Feb 19
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Boy, 12, nicknamed the 'Chicken Whisperer' sets...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|14
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Mt. Independence in Orwell hosts talk on Abenak... (Jul '10)
|Feb 16
|TiRes
|4
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|Feb 16
|north american do...
|5
|Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N...
|Feb 14
|lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC