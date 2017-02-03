County News: Couple's despair after wedding venue cancels

Brett-Yasmin Drew and Phillip Boucher from Burgess Hill were due to tie the knot at The Ravenswood in Sharpthorne in May this year and paid a A 2,000 deposit. Bride-to-be, Brett-Yasmin, 25, a care-coordinator at Everycare in Victoria Road, Burgess Hill, said she heard a 'rumour' about the closure which soon turned out to be true.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chichester Today.