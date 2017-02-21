County News: Armed robber in Santa ha...

County News: Armed robber in Santa hat assaults staff member

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Bognor Today

Police have released footage of second store robbery showing an armed robber wearing a Santa hat threaten a staff member. Detectives have renewed their appeals for information about two armed robberies of Co-op stores in Brighton just before Christmas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bognor Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pirates seek record, not booty, at California f... (Jun '10) 58 min Rowdy Pharts 3
News Why should UK taxpayers foot the bill for Ukrai... (Aug '14) 13 hr About time 14
News Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D... Thu Geezer 11
News Suffolk bishop says rejection of controversial ... Feb 19 Rainbow Kid 1
News Boy, 12, nicknamed the 'Chicken Whisperer' sets... Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 14
News Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13) Feb 16 Darlene MacDonald 5
News Mt. Independence in Orwell hosts talk on Abenak... (Jul '10) Feb 16 TiRes 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,937 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC