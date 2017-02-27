Corrie's Catherine Tyldesley relishes soap 'scrap' with Kym Marsh
Coronation Street's Catherine Tyldesley has said she loved filming fight scenes with Kym Marsh because she had wanted her character to have "a scrap" for ages. The pair get into a catfight after Kym's character Michelle Connor discovers that her man Steve McDonald fathered Leanne's baby.
