Convicted murderer on the run after armed men help him escape custody
A murderer who was serving a minimum of 30 years in prison is on the run after two armed men helped him escape during an escorted hospital visit. Shaun Colin Walmsley, 28, fled from outside Aintree University Hospital as he was getting into a car with prison officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITV.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D...
|13 hr
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|6
|Suffolk bishop says rejection of controversial ...
|Feb 19
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Boy, 12, nicknamed the 'Chicken Whisperer' sets...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|14
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Mt. Independence in Orwell hosts talk on Abenak... (Jul '10)
|Feb 16
|TiRes
|4
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|Feb 16
|north american do...
|5
|Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N...
|Feb 14
|lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC