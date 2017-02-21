Convicted murderer on the run after a...

Convicted murderer on the run after armed men help him escape custody

A murderer who was serving a minimum of 30 years in prison is on the run after two armed men helped him escape during an escorted hospital visit. Shaun Colin Walmsley, 28, fled from outside Aintree University Hospital as he was getting into a car with prison officers.

