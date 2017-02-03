Colourful art showcase by school chil...

Colourful art showcase by school children at Ilminster Arts Centre

"Schools Go Visual" is the sixth exhibition of its kind at the Arts Centre, and is a wonderful opportunity to see the high standard of art in five nearby schools. The exhibition opens on Monday, February 13 with artworks by pupils from Chard School, Greenfylde Church of England First School, Neroche Primary School, and Swanmead School.

