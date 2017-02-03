Chard and Ilminster News launches new...

Chard and Ilminster News launches new online public notices platform

Newsquest Media Group, the leading local media group which publishes newspapers including your Chard and Ilminster News, has announced the launch of a new online public notices platform that enables the public to be better informed about local decisions. Every decision a council makes can affect the lives of local people - be it their quality of life, property, local services or amenities.

Chicago, IL

