Cash to crack diabetes as part of bid for 'healthy town' status
BICESTER has been given tens of thousands of pounds to tackle rising levels of diabetes as it takes the first steps towards becoming a 'healthy town'. Council officers hope to create a map to identify how many people have the disease and where they live as part of the NHS England backed project.
