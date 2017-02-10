Campaigners' fury at reports Donald T...

Campaigners' fury at reports Donald Trump could hold rally in Birmingham

Hampshire Chronicle

Campaigners opposed to Donald Trump's state visit to the UK have reacted angrily to reports he could stage a mass rally in Birmingham. The Stop Trump Coalition, which includes Birmingham Ladywood MP Shabana Mahmood, rejected claims a ticket-only speech by the US President in the West Midlands would attract a lower level of protest than a similar event in London.

Chicago, IL


