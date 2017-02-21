British Muslim schoolteacher denied e...

British Muslim schoolteacher denied entry to US

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

A British teacher on a school field trip was escorted off an Icelandair flight to New York as 39 students looked on in shock. "As I was making my way out of the plane I looked back at the kids to tell them everything was going to be OK.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D... 1 hr Geezer 7
News Suffolk bishop says rejection of controversial ... Feb 19 Rainbow Kid 1
News Boy, 12, nicknamed the 'Chicken Whisperer' sets... Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 14
News Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13) Feb 16 Darlene MacDonald 5
News Mt. Independence in Orwell hosts talk on Abenak... (Jul '10) Feb 16 TiRes 4
News Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ... Feb 16 north american do... 5
News Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N... Feb 14 lol 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,523 • Total comments across all topics: 279,065,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC