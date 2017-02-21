British IS suicide bomber was former ...

British IS suicide bomber was former Guantanamo Bay detainee

A British Islamic State fighter believed to have carried out a suicide bombing in Iraq was a former Guantanamo Bay detainee paid A 1 million in compensation from the Government. The bomber, named by the group as Abu Zakariya al-Britani, is said to have detonated an explosives-filled vehicle in a village south of Mosul.

Chicago, IL

