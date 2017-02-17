Breaking Residents woken and evacuated over gas blast fears after crash Update: 10.10am Sunday
RESIDENTS were evacuated from their homes in a North Yorkshire village in the middle of the night after a car crashed and ruptured a gas pipe. North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the single vehicle collision happened at 2am today on the B1258 in Yedingham, near Malton .
