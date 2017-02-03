Blundering burglar caught just hangin...

Blundering burglar caught just hanging around when police arrived

Bungling burglar Sean Crawshaw has been branded Britain's worst crook after getting stuck in the bathroom window of a house he was trying to raid. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35421768.ece/eef6f/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-07d586f0-8129-469b-976d-4a0d4b5de08c_I1.jpg The man after getting stuck in the bathroom window of a house in Radcliffe Bungling burglar Sean Crawshaw has been branded Britain's worst crook after getting stuck in the bathroom window of a house he was trying to raid.

Chicago, IL

