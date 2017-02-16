Blair: Remainers must persuade Brexit voters to change their mind
Tony Blair will tell pro-EU Britons it is their "mission" to persuade Brexit voters to change their mind about leaving the European Union. In a speech on Friday, t he former prime minister will urge Remain voters to "expose relentlessly" the Government's drive for a "Brexit at any cost", which will cause "real damage" to Britain and the embitterment of future generations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy, 12, nicknamed the 'Chicken Whisperer' sets...
|8 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|14
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|10 hr
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Mt. Independence in Orwell hosts talk on Abenak... (Jul '10)
|12 hr
|TiRes
|4
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|21 hr
|north american do...
|5
|Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N...
|Tue
|lol
|1
|Trump's Immigration Raids Have Arrived in New Y...
|Feb 11
|Wildchild
|3
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 11
|ACT of WAR
|481
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC